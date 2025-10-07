Azerbaijani para-shooter crowned European champion
Baku, October 7, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani para-shooter Kamran Zeynalov has been crowned European champion in Osijek, Croatia.
Zeynalov claimed the gold medal, scoring 235.6 points in the P1 - 10-meter air pistol event.
Earlier, the Azerbaijani para-athlete won a silver medal in the P4 - 50-meter air pistol event with 221.6 points, and another silver in the P6 - Mixed Team 10-meter Air Pistol event together with Aybeniz Babayeva.
