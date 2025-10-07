Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team wins bronze at 3rd CIS Games

Sheki, October 7, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics team delivered strong performances at the 3rd CIS Games, bagging the bronze medal of the competition.

The team included Nur Sadigova, Shams Agjahuseynova, Fidan Gurbanli and Azada Atakishiyeva.

Earlier, Azada Atakishiyeva won a silver medal in the all-around routine.

The rhythmic gymnastics competitions will conclude on October 8.