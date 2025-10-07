Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team wins bronze at 3rd CIS Games
Sheki, October 7, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijan rhythmic gymnastics team delivered strong performances at the 3rd CIS Games, bagging the bronze medal of the competition.
The team included Nur Sadigova, Shams Agjahuseynova, Fidan Gurbanli and Azada Atakishiyeva.
Earlier, Azada Atakishiyeva won a silver medal in the all-around routine.
The rhythmic gymnastics competitions will conclude on October 8.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs meet in Gabala
- 06.10.2025 [23:28]
Port of Baku records highest result in last 22 years
- 06.10.2025 [21:05]
Expert: Azerbaijan's ecosystem is at an exciting growth stage - INTERVIEW
- 06.10.2025 [20:02]
Azerbaijan women's 3x3 basketball team wins CIS Games silver
- 06.10.2025 [19:48]
Azerbaijani products showcased at exhibition in Germany
- 06.10.2025 [19:32]
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigns after less than a month
- 06.10.2025 [19:22]
® Bakcell has announced the winner of its mega lottery!
- 06.10.2025 [19:14]
Malaysia and Pakistan sign six accords to boost cooperation
- 06.10.2025 [18:54]
Azerbaijani shooters conclude CIS Games with 3 medals
- 06.10.2025 [18:50]
Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts reach finals of 3rd CIS Games
- 06.10.2025 [18:08]
Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with British Ambassador
- 06.10.2025 [18:03]
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Azerbaijan
- 06.10.2025 [17:51]
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Azerbaijan
- 06.10.2025 [17:48]