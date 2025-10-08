Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts capture more medals at 3rd CIS Games

Sheki, October 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts delivered outstanding performances, adding more medals to the country’s tally at the 3rd CIS Games.

In the individual events, Azada Atakishiyeva claimed a silver medal in the ball exercise, while Nur Sadigova earned a bronze in the hoop routine.

The rhythmic gymnastics group also won a bronze medal for their five-hoop performance.

Earlier, Azada Atakishiyeva had secured second place in the all-around event.