Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts capture more medals at 3rd CIS Games

Sheki, October 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts delivered outstanding performances, adding more medals to the country’s tally at the 3rd CIS Games.

In the individual events, Azada Atakishiyeva claimed a silver medal in the ball exercise, while Nur Sadigova earned a bronze in the hoop routine.

The rhythmic gymnastics group also won a bronze medal for their five-hoop performance.

Earlier, Azada Atakishiyeva had secured second place in the all-around event.

Azerbaijan claims record 184 medals at 3rd CIS Games

Azerbaijan poised to host EAFF Nations League 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo football's first billionaire player – report

Azerbaijani boxers advance into final of 2025 European Boxing U19 Championships

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers conclude 3rd CIS Games with 6 medals

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling team grabs another gold at 3rd CIS Games

Azerbaijani para-shooter crowned European champion

Another Azerbaijani wrestler takes gold at 3rd CIS Games

Azerbaijani wrestler claims gold medal at 3rd CIS Games

President Ilham Aliyev received Croatian parliamentary delegation VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev received Croatian parliamentary delegation VIDEO

Gabala hosted 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States

Gabala hosted 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States
President Ilham Aliyev delivered speech at event VIDEO

Statements of legal heirs of victims and affected individuals heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial VIDEO

Statements of legal heirs of victims and affected individuals heard at Ruben Vardanyan's trial VIDEO

Official luncheon hosted in honor of heads of state and government attending OTS Summit in Gabala VIDEO

Official luncheon hosted in honor of heads of state and government attending OTS Summit in Gabala VIDEO

Foundation stone for mosque to be built in Fuzuli by Turkmenistan laid online VIDEO

Foundation stone for mosque to be built in Fuzuli by Turkmenistan laid online VIDEO

