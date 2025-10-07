Azerbaijani wrestler claims gold medal at 3rd CIS Games

Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Elshad Abbasov proved his mettle by winning the gold medal at the 3rd CIS Games.

He defeated Belarusian Tsimafei Semianenka in the 51kg final 6:0, earning the top podium of the tournament.

The 3rd CIS Games will conclude on October 8.