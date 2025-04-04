Baku hosts signing ceremony of agreements on three solar energy projects

Baku, April 4, AZERTAC

Agreements on three solar energy projects were signed in Baku as part of the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting.

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and CEO of the company Eldar Mammadzade signed the Investment Agreement relating to the “Ufuq” Solar PV Project with a capacity of 50 MW in the Republic of Azerbaijan between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Enerso Jabrayil LLC.

Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and CEO of the company Khayala Nagiyeva signed Investment Agreement relating to the “Shams” Solar PV Project with a capacity of 50 MW in the Republic of Azerbaijan between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Clean Energy Jabrayil LLC.

Deputy Energy Minister Elnur Soltanov and CEO of Nobel Energy Limited Vugar Samadli signed Implementation Agreement relating to the Assessment, Development and Implementation of 30 MW Solar Plant in the Republic of Azerbaijan (Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic) between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Nobel Energy Limited.

The implementation of the projects, crucial in terms of the development of the green energy zone, is expected to provide an annual output of 268 million kWh of electricity, which will allow saving 59 million cubic meters of gas and reducing 128 000 tons of carbon emissions.