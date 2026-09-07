The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SCIENCE AND EDUCATION

bp supports renewable energy education at local universities

bp supports renewable energy education at local universities

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

bp today presented a modern renewable energy laboratory to the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU), marking a significant step in the company’s support for renewable energy education and skills development in Azerbaijan.

The establishment of the laboratory concludes bp’s $2-million social investment initiative aimed at developing the next generation of national engineers specializing in renewable energy. The initiative commenced with the signing of a Protocol of Intent between bp and the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan in 2021 to cooperate on founding a renewable energy programme at one of the local universities. This was followed by an agreement between bp and ASOIU to establish a new higher education degree in renewable energy, leading to the launch in 2023 of the renewable energy dual-degree master’s programme, delivered by ASOIU in partnership with the University of Warwick.

The new laboratory has been established to support teaching, learning, and applied research in three key renewable energy fields: solar, wind, and hydrogen energy. Equipped with modern experimental and simulation systems, it will enable students, teachers, and researchers to conduct practical experiments, perform measurements under controlled conditions, observe energy conversion processes, and analyze system performance using specialized software tools.

By providing access to industry-relevant technologies and hands-on learning opportunities, the laboratory will help bridge academic knowledge and real-world energy applications. Its integrated design also supports interdisciplinary learning and research across all three renewable energy fields.

As part of the project, bp also supported the provision of the infrastructure and resources required for the effective operation of the laboratory, including IT equipment, software licenses, furniture, health and safety equipment, as well as construction and refurbishment works.

“Developing the skills and capabilities needed for the energy systems of the future requires investment in both people and educational infrastructure. Through our support for the renewable energy master's programme and the establishment of this laboratory at ASOIU, we aim to help students and researchers gain practical experience with technologies that are increasingly important to the evolving energy sector. We hope these efforts will help expand local renewable energy expertise, strengthen research and teaching capabilities, and contribute to preparing highly qualified professionals to support Azerbaijan’s energy transition,” said Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp vice president for the Caspian, Central Asian and Türkiye region.

In addition to establishing the renewable energy laboratory and providing the required infrastructure and equipment, bp’s support for the programme has included:

• Capacity-building and faculty development activities aimed at strengthening local academic expertise, including English-language training for 45 members of the academic staff of ASOIU and knowledge-exchange opportunities with the University of Warwick.

• Support for the programme’s first and second cohorts, comprising 70 students in total, including the participation of visiting professors and opportunities for ASOIU students to attend a summer school programme in the UK.

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