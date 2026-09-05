Expert: SCO Presidency will allow Pakistan to showcasе its strengths - COMMENTARY

Baku, September 5, AZERTAC

"At the summit that has just concluded in Bishkek, the chairmanship of the SCO's Council of Heads of State passed to Pakistan for 2026-27 — the first time Islamabad has held the bloc's top chair — with the next heads of state summit to be hosted in Islamabad in 2027," Imran Bhatti, Pakistani cybersecurity and governance expert, focusing on strategic affairs, regional stability, and Pakistan’s foreign policy, told AZERTAC.

According to him, the chairmanship of the SCO will allow Pakistan to present its strengths as the organization's strengths.

"SCO+ is the bloc's declaration that it wants to be a global conversation, not a regional footnote. Pakistan's chairmanship is the same ambition at the scale of a single state — a country that has spent much of its recent history as the object of diplomacy suddenly holding the gavel," the expert noted.

"But Pakistan's chairmanship is not really about breakthroughs. It is about the seat — about proving that Pakistan can be part of the furniture of the multipolar age, not merely a subject on its agenda," he added.