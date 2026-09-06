International Chess Festival starts in Guba

Guba, September 6, AZERTAC

The Guba Open 2026 International Chess Festival has officially commenced, bringing together over 300 chess players from Azerbaijan and 10 foreign nations. The tournament features a total prize fund of 24,420 manats.

Co-organized for the second time by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation (ACF), and the "Agh Top" Chess Club, the festival aims to strengthen regional sports infrastructure and expand the sport's reach.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, ACF President and FIDE Vice-President Mahir Mammadov highlighted the vital role regional competitions play in fostering young talent and increasing the popularity of chess across the country.

This year's event is dedicated to the memory of international arbiter Gudrat Ismayilov, recognizing his significant contributions to advancing domestic chess traditions and establishing the Guba chess school.

The "Guba Open 2026" International Chess Festival will run through September 12.