ECONOMY
Oil prices end mixed in global markets
Baku, June 20, AZERTAC
On the London InterContinental Exchange Futures (ICE), Brent crude oil increased by $0.1, reaching a trading value of $85.17. Simultaneously, the price of Light crude oil on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) fall by $0.15, reaching a current value of $81.42.
