President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Russian President and Head of Dagestan

Baku, June 24, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation and Sergey Melikov, Head of the Republic of Dagestan over the deaths of civilians and law enforcement officers as a result of terrorist acts committed in Dagestan.

“It is with profound sorrow that I received the news of the terrorist attacks in Derbent and Makhachkala, which resulted in numerous casualties. We strongly condemn these bloody crimes and support the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” the Azerbaijani head of state noted.

The head of state extended his sincere condolences on his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan to President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Head of Dagestan Sergey Melikov as well as to the families, and loved ones of the killed, wishing speedy recovery to all of those injured.