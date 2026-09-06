Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:
Baku, September 6, AZERTAC
President: Favorable conditions created for development of Azerbaijan-Eswatini relations
International Chess Festival starts in Guba
Mine explosion occurs in Agdam district
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Other news in this section
Top stories update
- [12:00]
Winners of Baku-hosted IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon competition awarded
- 05.09.2026 [22:01]
Another Azerbaijani judoka crowned European champion
- 05.09.2026 [21:21]
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany visits Lower Saxony
- 05.09.2026 [20:08]
Top stories update
- 05.09.2026 [20:00]
Proposed EU rules would curb Airbnb, short-term rental homes, draft shows
- 05.09.2026 [19:31]
Death toll from Northern Cyprus ferry accident rises to 13
- 05.09.2026 [18:30]
Croatian athlete becomes winner of Baku-hosted IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon
- 05.09.2026 [17:16]
Azerbaijan, Senegal expand digital partnership
- 05.09.2026 [16:53]
Tokayev signs decree defining powers of Kazakhstan’s Vice President
- 05.09.2026 [16:20]
Trump says Putin not seeking to attack NATO territory
- 05.09.2026 [14:12]
Azerbaijan sends another batch of oil products and transit cargo to Armenia
- 05.09.2026 [13:51]
Top stories update
- 05.09.2026 [12:00]
Azerbaijan represented at Istanbul Climate Finance Summit in Türkiye
- 05.09.2026 [11:47]
Saudi media highlights Baku's landmarks and tourism potential
- 05.09.2026 [11:36]
IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon kicks off in Baku
- 05.09.2026 [10:50]
599,000 evacuated over rainstorms in east China province
- 05.09.2026 [10:32]
Luis Enrique signs new deal to extend PSG stay
- 05.09.2026 [09:46]
Baku to host 4th UNFCCC Climate Week
- 05.09.2026 [09:36]
Trump's envoys to visit Moscow, Kyiv over Russia-Ukraine conflict
- 05.09.2026 [09:27]
Azerbaijani wrestler clinches silver at 6th World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
- 05.09.2026 [01:26]
Baku hosts event marking 35th anniversary of Tajikistan's independence
- 05.09.2026 [01:14]
Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Tajikistan relations are at a high level
- 05.09.2026 [00:44]
Italian Prime Minister expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev
- 04.09.2026 [21:11]
Top stories update
- 04.09.2026 [20:00]
Azerbaijan to name new Baku metro station “September 20”
- 04.09.2026 [19:57]
Azerbaijan names 17 boxers for U15 European Championships in Türkiye
- 04.09.2026 [19:41]
Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters aim for ‘medal rush’ at Swiss tournament
- 04.09.2026 [19:12]
Azerbaijani, Moldovan energy regulatory bodies explore cooperation
- 04.09.2026 [18:48]
Azerbaijan’s health resort potential promoted in Astana
- 04.09.2026 [17:55]
31 dead, 531 missing after mudslide hits border port in China's Xizang
- 04.09.2026 [17:48]
OIC Labor Center, Senegal sign MoU on strategic partnership
- 04.09.2026 [17:46]
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for advancing strategic partnership
- 04.09.2026 [17:38]
Baku hosts discussions on Europe-Azerbaijan relations
- 04.09.2026 [17:12]
Swedish ambassador briefed on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process
- 04.09.2026 [16:36]
Azerbaijani athlete wins gold at World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix
- 04.09.2026 [15:20]
Arsenal's Martinelli joins Al-Hilal in £60m move
- 04.09.2026 [14:52]
Protest lodged with the Guardian over biased Garabagh coverage
- 04.09.2026 [13:39]
More than 80 migrants feared dead after boat rescued off Canary Islands
- 04.09.2026 [13:14]
Shamakhi to host another Grape and Wine Festival
- 04.09.2026 [12:33]
Senegalese minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center in Baku
- 04.09.2026 [12:07]
Azerbaijan’s mine problem raised in Prague
- 04.09.2026 [12:03]
Top stories update
- 04.09.2026 [12:00]
Azerbaijani oil price nears $105
- 04.09.2026 [11:11]
Oil prices show mixed trends in global markets
- 04.09.2026 [10:57]
Gold and silver prices fall in global markets
- 04.09.2026 [10:46]
President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Italian Prime Minister
- 04.09.2026 [10:14]
OSCE PA to continue supporting TURKPA’s activities
- 03.09.2026 [21:11]
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, bp enhance cooperation
- 03.09.2026 [20:51]
More candidates of Azerbaijani origin running in Swedish elections
- 03.09.2026 [20:40]
Iran war drives gasoline prices in Germany to record high
- 03.09.2026 [20:34]
OSCE PA President visits Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis
- 03.09.2026 [20:28]
4th International Mine Action Conference wraps up in Baku
- 03.09.2026 [20:26]
Azerbaijani judoka crowned European champion
- 03.09.2026 [20:13]
Senegalese minister visits DOST Center No. 1 in Baku
- 03.09.2026 [20:11]
Top stories update
- 03.09.2026 [20:00]
Baku hosts interactive events ahead of IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon
- 03.09.2026 [19:10]
Two Azerbaijani judokas reach European Championships final
- 03.09.2026 [18:57]
New York City bans AI use for students through 8th grade
- 03.09.2026 [18:01]
Azerbaijani kickboxer secures World Cup gold
- 03.09.2026 [16:57]
Kazakhstan moves ahead with construction of first nuclear power plant
- 03.09.2026 [16:56]
Europe installs 8.8 GW new wind power capacity in H126
- 03.09.2026 [16:54]
Azerbaijan, OSCE PA discuss cooperation agenda
- 03.09.2026 [16:34]
Global warming likely to cross 1.5°C threshold in coming years – UNEP
- 03.09.2026 [15:39]
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan trade unions sign Roadmap on cooperation
- 03.09.2026 [15:15]