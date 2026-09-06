Top stories update
AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:
Baku, September 6, AZERTAC
Swedish media report on 18-year-old candidate of Azerbaijani origin
President's social media accounts share video of his visit to Azerbaijani Navy
Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament starts working visit to United States
President Ilham Aliyev visited Azerbaijani Navy
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Other news in this section
Azerbaijani culture showcased at National Minorities Festival in Sokolov
- 06.09.2026 [22:22]
Swedish media report on 18-year-old candidate of Azerbaijani origin
- 06.09.2026 [20:12]
Top stories update
- 06.09.2026 [20:00]
Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament starts working visit to United States
- 06.09.2026 [19:23]
President Ilham Aliyev visited Azerbaijani Navy VIDEO
- 06.09.2026 [15:03]
Top stories update
- 06.09.2026 [12:00]
To His Majesty Mswati III, King of Eswatini
- 06.09.2026 [11:26]
International Chess Festival starts in Guba
- 06.09.2026 [11:07]
Mine explosion occurs in Agdam district
- 06.09.2026 [10:35]
AIR Center Chairman responds to The Guardian’s review of the Black Garden
- 06.09.2026 [01:25]
Meeting between Putin, US envoys concludes in Moscow
- 06.09.2026 [01:08]
Besiktas wins the derby and triumphs over host Fenerbahce
- 06.09.2026 [00:54]
Winners of Baku-hosted IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon competition awarded
- 05.09.2026 [22:01]
Another Azerbaijani judoka crowned European champion
- 05.09.2026 [21:21]
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany visits Lower Saxony
- 05.09.2026 [20:08]
Top stories update
- 05.09.2026 [20:00]
Proposed EU rules would curb Airbnb, short-term rental homes, draft shows
- 05.09.2026 [19:31]
Death toll from Northern Cyprus ferry accident rises to 13
- 05.09.2026 [18:30]
Croatian athlete becomes winner of Baku-hosted IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon
- 05.09.2026 [17:16]
Azerbaijan, Senegal expand digital partnership
- 05.09.2026 [16:53]
Tokayev signs decree defining powers of Kazakhstan’s Vice President
- 05.09.2026 [16:20]
Trump says Putin not seeking to attack NATO territory
- 05.09.2026 [14:12]
Azerbaijan sends another batch of oil products and transit cargo to Armenia
- 05.09.2026 [13:51]
Top stories update
- 05.09.2026 [12:00]
Azerbaijan represented at Istanbul Climate Finance Summit in Türkiye
- 05.09.2026 [11:47]
Saudi media highlights Baku's landmarks and tourism potential
- 05.09.2026 [11:36]
IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon kicks off in Baku
- 05.09.2026 [10:50]
599,000 evacuated over rainstorms in east China province
- 05.09.2026 [10:32]
Luis Enrique signs new deal to extend PSG stay
- 05.09.2026 [09:46]
Baku to host 4th UNFCCC Climate Week
- 05.09.2026 [09:36]
Trump's envoys to visit Moscow, Kyiv over Russia-Ukraine conflict
- 05.09.2026 [09:27]
Azerbaijani wrestler clinches silver at 6th World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
- 05.09.2026 [01:26]
Baku hosts event marking 35th anniversary of Tajikistan's independence
- 05.09.2026 [01:14]
Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Tajikistan relations are at a high level
- 05.09.2026 [00:44]
Italian Prime Minister expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev
- 04.09.2026 [21:11]
Top stories update
- 04.09.2026 [20:00]
Azerbaijan to name new Baku metro station “September 20”
- 04.09.2026 [19:57]
Azerbaijan names 17 boxers for U15 European Championships in Türkiye
- 04.09.2026 [19:41]
Azerbaijani taekwondo fighters aim for ‘medal rush’ at Swiss tournament
- 04.09.2026 [19:12]
Azerbaijani, Moldovan energy regulatory bodies explore cooperation
- 04.09.2026 [18:48]
Azerbaijan’s health resort potential promoted in Astana
- 04.09.2026 [17:55]
31 dead, 531 missing after mudslide hits border port in China's Xizang
- 04.09.2026 [17:48]
OIC Labor Center, Senegal sign MoU on strategic partnership
- 04.09.2026 [17:46]
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss prospects for advancing strategic partnership
- 04.09.2026 [17:38]
Baku hosts discussions on Europe-Azerbaijan relations
- 04.09.2026 [17:12]
Swedish ambassador briefed on Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process
- 04.09.2026 [16:36]
Azerbaijani athlete wins gold at World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix
- 04.09.2026 [15:20]
Arsenal's Martinelli joins Al-Hilal in £60m move
- 04.09.2026 [14:52]
Protest lodged with the Guardian over biased Garabagh coverage
- 04.09.2026 [13:39]
More than 80 migrants feared dead after boat rescued off Canary Islands
- 04.09.2026 [13:14]
Shamakhi to host another Grape and Wine Festival
- 04.09.2026 [12:33]
Senegalese minister visits ASAN Khidmet Center in Baku
- 04.09.2026 [12:07]
Azerbaijan’s mine problem raised in Prague
- 04.09.2026 [12:03]
Top stories update
- 04.09.2026 [12:00]
Azerbaijani oil price nears $105
- 04.09.2026 [11:11]
Oil prices show mixed trends in global markets
- 04.09.2026 [10:57]
Gold and silver prices fall in global markets
- 04.09.2026 [10:46]
President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Italian Prime Minister
- 04.09.2026 [10:14]
OSCE PA to continue supporting TURKPA’s activities
- 03.09.2026 [21:11]
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture, bp enhance cooperation
- 03.09.2026 [20:51]
More candidates of Azerbaijani origin running in Swedish elections
- 03.09.2026 [20:40]
Iran war drives gasoline prices in Germany to record high
- 03.09.2026 [20:34]
OSCE PA President visits Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis
- 03.09.2026 [20:28]
4th International Mine Action Conference wraps up in Baku
- 03.09.2026 [20:26]
Azerbaijani judoka crowned European champion
- 03.09.2026 [20:13]
Senegalese minister visits DOST Center No. 1 in Baku
- 03.09.2026 [20:11]
Top stories update
- 03.09.2026 [20:00]
Baku hosts interactive events ahead of IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon
- 03.09.2026 [19:10]
Two Azerbaijani judokas reach European Championships final
- 03.09.2026 [18:57]
New York City bans AI use for students through 8th grade
- 03.09.2026 [18:01]
Azerbaijani kickboxer secures World Cup gold
- 03.09.2026 [16:57]
Kazakhstan moves ahead with construction of first nuclear power plant
- 03.09.2026 [16:56]
Europe installs 8.8 GW new wind power capacity in H126
- 03.09.2026 [16:54]
Azerbaijan, OSCE PA discuss cooperation agenda
- 03.09.2026 [16:34]
Global warming likely to cross 1.5°C threshold in coming years – UNEP
- 03.09.2026 [15:39]