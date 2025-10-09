Young Azerbaijani boxer becomes two-time European champion
Baku, October 9, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani boxer Bilalhabashi Nazarov has claimed his second European title as he triumphed in the European U19 Championships held in Ostrava, the Czech Republic.
He secured the gold medal thanks to a victory over Italian Tommaso Orlando in the 50kg final.
Azerbaijan`s other boxers, Banuchicek Nasirli (48kg) clinched silver, while Zidan Humbatov (55kg), Subhan Babayev (60kg) and Ilkana Ahmadova (+80kg) earned bronzes of the competition.
