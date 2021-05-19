Azerbaijani FM, Turkic Council Secretary General have phone talk
19.05.2021 [10:49]
Baku, May 19, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) Baghdad Amreyev.
The sides exchanged views on Azerbaijan's cooperation with the Turkic Council, as well as the upcoming meetings and events of the organization.
The FMs focused on the preparatory meetings for the Summit of the Turkic Council member states to be held in autumn of this year, including the gathering of the senior representatives’ committee and a meeting of foreign ministers.
The sides also discussed issues of further development of the organization.
