Azerbaijani, French FMs hold phone talk

Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

At the initiative of the opposite side, Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian have had a phone conversation.

The ministers discussed issues related to the recent tensions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the French minister of the measures taken after a long time to strengthen the border with Armenia, in particular, the deployment of the Azerbaijani border forces in the positions belonging to Azerbaijan, the country’s constructive approach to resolving existing disagreements and tensions between the sides, including the immediate visit of the leadership of the State Border Service to the region and negotiations with the opposite side.

FM Bayramov stressed the inadmissibility of exaggeration and politicization of the border tensions and the importance of resolving such issues through negotiations.

The FMs also exchanged views on post-conflict issues.