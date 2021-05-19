  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs hold phone talk

    19.05.2021 [17:54]

    Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu.

    The ministers discussed issues related to the current situation in the region, including the recent tensions on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.

    During the telephone conversation, the sides also exchanged their views on the chairmanship of Azerbaijan to the Non-Aligned Movement and the current situation in Palestine.

