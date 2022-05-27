Azerbaijani karate team reach European Championships final
27.05.2022 [20:37]
Baku, May 27, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijan national karate team have progressed to the final of the 2022 European Championships in Gaziantep, Turkiye.
Azerbaijan will take on France in the gold medal bout.
