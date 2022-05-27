  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Azerbaijani karate team reach European Championships final

    27.05.2022 [20:37]

    Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijan national karate team have progressed to the final of the 2022 European Championships in Gaziantep, Turkiye.

    Azerbaijan will take on France in the gold medal bout.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijani karate team reach European Championships final
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    27.05.2022 [17:03]
    Azerbaijan`s chess player ranks 3rd in Italy
    27.05.2022 [16:14]
    Vincent Kompany leaves Anderlecht amid Burnley interest
    27.05.2022 [15:45]
    Azerbaijani Paralympic athletes claim three medals at Swiss Grand Prix 2022
    27.05.2022 [14:06]
    Hoffenheim appoint Andre Breitenreiter as new head coach
    Azerbaijani karate team reach European Championships final Azerbaijani karate team reach European Championships final