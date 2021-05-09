  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev made Facebook post on 98th anniversary of national leader

    09.05.2021 [23:38]

    Baku, May 9, AZERTAC

    A post on the occasion of the 98th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev has been made on the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official Facebook account.

    In a post, President Ilham Aliyev quoted national leader Heydar Aliyev as saying: "Without Shusha there is no Karabakh, and without Karabakh there is no Azerbaijan”.

