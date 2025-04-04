® Azerbaijani pilot to compete in prestigious race with Bakcell’s support

With the support of innovation and speed leader Bakcell, Azerbaijani pilot Gulhuseyn Abdullayev will compete in the Gulf Radical Cup, taking place on April 4-6 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Representing the Bakcell brand, Abdullayev will take to the track in car number 55, ready to demonstrate his speed and skill on the international stage.

The Gulf Radical Cup is organized by GulfSport Racing, a motorsport team established in 2006. Further details about the race are available on the team’s official website.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is the first and largest private telecommunications company in Azerbaijan, currently providing innovative, high-quality and fast telecommunications services to more than three million customers. The company contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through artificial intelligence solutions and is one of the largest investors in the country’s non-oil sector of the Azerbaijani economy.

Bakcell is part of “NEQSOL Holding”, an international group of companies operating in the telecommunications, energy, high-tech, and construction sectors in various countries around the world.