"SİMA İmza" integrated into "Dostbank" mobile application
Baku, April 10, AZERTAC
"AzInTelecom" LLC, operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, has launched a partnership with "Bank of Baku" OJSC.
The next-generation digital signature solution, SİMA, developed by AzInTelecom, has been integrated into the "Dostbank" mobile application provided by Bank of Baku. With this integration, Bank of Baku customers can accomplish the identification process directly within the app using SİMA İmza, enabling a faster, more secure, and efficient registration experience.
Users of the "Dostbank" mobile app can conveniently access a wide range of digital services without the need to visit a bank branch. These services include card and account transactions, statement retrieval, utility and other types of payments, domestic and international card transfers, online appointment scheduling, loan applications, and more.
It should be noted that the next-generation digital signature solution, SİMA, eliminates the need for citizens to visit customer service centers while reducing the workload and operational costs for organizations. Fully adaptable to any system, SİMA enables users to sign documents quickly and as often as needed. The new generation digital signature is available to citizens free of charge through the "SİMA İmza" mobile application.
For more information, visit sima.az or contact the Call Center at “157”.
