ANAMA: 770 mines and 12,298 UXOs neutralized last month

Baku, November 3, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) conducted mine-clearance operations in the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan.

According to ANAMA, the operations resulted in the detection and neutralization of 406 anti-personnel mines, 364 anti-tank mines, and 12,298 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) last month.

During the reporting period, a total of 7,022.1 hectares of land were cleared of mines and UXOs.