ANAS, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences expand cooperation

Baku, August 28, AZERTAC

Academician Isa Habibbayli, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), visited the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS), to meet with its President Evelina Slavcheva and members of the Presidium.

Discussions mainly focused on strengthening bilateral relations and advancing joint scientific cooperation in priority areas, particularly architecture, archaeology, ethnology, folklore, art history, and other humanities disciplines. The academies also agreed to update their existing framework agreement and sign a new cooperation document.

ANAS President Isa Habibbayli also presented the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences with the joint publication “Gabrovo Humor and Sheki Laughter,” co-prepared by the Nizami Ganjavi Institute of Literature, the Institute of Folklore, and the Sheki Regional Scientific Center within the framework of a joint project between the Azerbaijani and Bulgarian Academies of Sciences.

Emmanuel Moutafov, Vice-President of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, and Ina Aneva, Scientific Secretary Professor, highlighted the importance and prospects of expanding joint scientific projects.

Academician Isa Habibbayli familiarized himself with the activity of several Bulgarian Academy of Sciences institutions and visited the exhibition “Cosmogony: From Mythology to Cosmonautics,” organized by the Institute of Ethnology and Folklore.