“ASAN Khidmet” model presented at 2nd Arab Forum on Public Administration

Baku, November 3, AZERTAC

The head of the international relations department of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, participated in the 2nd Arab Forum on Public Administration held in Dubai, UAE.

The event was organized by the United Nations (UN) Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (UNESCWA) and the UAE Government.

The forum was attended by representatives of state agencies from UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Tunisia, Jordan, Oman, Bahrain, Djibouti, Somalia, Lebanon, international organizations and academic institutions.

The event envisages discussions on how to identify new strategies in public administration, strengthen cooperation between governments, the private sector and academic circles to promote innovation, and share best practices in public service.