Azerbaijan and Romania enhance audiovisual cooperation

Bucharest, November 3, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation met with Valentin-Alexandru Jucan, Vice Chairperson and Acting Chair of Romania’s National Audiovisual Council, at the organization’s headquarters.

The event was attended by Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC); Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency; Ismat Sattarov, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Gudsi Osmanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Romania; and other representatives.

The meeting focused on the current state of cooperation in audiovisual media and identified new areas for collaboration.

Valentin-Alexandru Jucan noted that information security, digital transformation, and training programs for young journalists are among the priority areas in Romania’s media sector. He emphasized that exchanging experience with Azerbaijan in these areas would benefit both sides.

He also highlighted Romania’s Digital Alert System (DAS), which is integrated into all TV and radio broadcasting networks nationwide and provides real-time information to the public on emergencies, natural disasters, and public safety.

Addressing the event, Vugar Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan’s recent media sector reforms, the modernization of TV and digital broadcasting systems, and the country’s integration into international media platforms. He noted that Azerbaijan is among the countries in the region with a modern media infrastructure, and joint projects with Romania open new opportunities in this field.

Ahmad Ismayilov and Ismat Sattarov shared their views on aligning audiovisual regulatory mechanisms with international standards, improving professional standards in TV and radio broadcasting, and the importance of mutual exchange of experience among public broadcasting authorities.

Ambassador Gudsi Osmanov emphasized that the strategic partnership between the two countries is also reflected in information and media. He noted that this cooperation should not be limited to information exchange but should also be expanded with initiatives in digital broadcasting, content production, and cultural diplomacy.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on media regulation, broadcasting ethics, combating disinformation, and developing the audiovisual production market.

Igbal Hajiyev

Special Correspondent