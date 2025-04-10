Azerbaijan, Italy expand cooperation in air transport sector

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC, met with Luca Di Gianfrancesco, Ambassador of Italy to the country.

During the meeting, the parties discussed strengthening cooperation in the air transport sector between the two countries and evaluating new opportunities. Both sides emphasized that increasing flight frequency significantly contributes to the development of economic, tourism, and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Italy.

S. Rzayev stated that starting from April 1, AZAL has increased the number of flights on the Baku-Milan-Baku route to six times a week, and from May 13, the flights will operate daily.

Ambassador Di Canfrancesco highlighted the importance of the flights between Azerbaijan and Italy, particularly in light of the 2026 Winter Olympics that will be held in Italy.

It should be noted that AZAL currently operates regular flights on the Baku-Milan-Baku route. In 2024, a total of 252 flights (round trip) were carried out, transporting 67,708 passengers. In the first three months of 2025 alone, AZAL operated 67 flights on this route and transported 15,236 passengers.

During the meeting, both parties also exchanged views on opening new routes, proposing joint initiatives, and considering regional integration opportunities.