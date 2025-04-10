Azerbaijan, Moldova deliberate on renewable energy and decarbonization

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Vladimir Bolea, Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development, Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan-Moldova Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

The meeting focused on the importance of cooperation between SOCAR and Moldovan energy companies, exploring prospects for expanding bilateral relations.

Both sides emphasized Azerbaijan's role in ensuring Europe's energy security and the value of regional cooperation in natural gas supply.

Discussions also addressed trade in oil, gas, and petroleum products, as well as renewable energy, decarbonization, and other areas of mutual interest.