Azerbaijan, Slovenia sign Memorandum of Understanding on energy cooperation

Baku, April 4, AZERTAC

Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister, met with Bojan Kumer, Slovenian Minister of the Environment, Climate and Energy, on the margins of the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting.

During the meeting, the sides assessed the cooperation among energy companies in the field natural gas and the start of cooperation in the gas supply of Slovenia in the aspect of the development of energy relations. Both sides expressed keenness in cooperation in new areas.

Following the discussions, a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of energy between the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Energy of the Republic of Slovenia was signed.

The memorandum foresees cooperation in the energy sector, including energy security and diversification of gas supplies, developing cooperation on green energy technologies, including hydrogen, and expanding the exchange of experience in the use of renewable energy sources. The document also envisages strengthening cooperation on energy policies and initiatives adopted within the UNFCC and the Paris Agreement.