Azerbaijan Technical University delegation visits Germany’s Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg

Baku, August 26, AZERTAC

As part of the visit to Germany, an Azerbaijani delegation led by Vilayat Valiyev, Rector of Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU), toured Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg (OVGU).

The delegation included Subhan Namazov, AzTU Vice-Rector for Science and Innovation; Sayami Huseynov, Vice-Chair of the Department of Chemical Technology, Metallurgy and New Materials, and Khudaverdi Karimov, Research Professor of the Department, Owner and Managing Director of the German company IXUN Lasertechnik GmbH.

The Azerbaijani side was briefed by Seraphine Zubel, Senior Physician of the OVGU University Hospital for Neuroradiology, and Professor Anastasios Mpotsaris on the laboratory, the material and technical base equipped with modern devices, and the possibilities of applying artificial intelligence in medicine at the Center.

Rector Vilayat Valiyev provided insight into the AzTU’s researches together with German specialists in this field, adding that AzTU attaches great importance to the cooperation between the two institutions.

He also detailed the recent AzTU’s institutional measures, infrastructure renewal, as well as activities at the development of innovation and entrepreneurship within the “Sabah Hub” project.

The Azerbaijani delegation highlighted the close partnership ties with German universities, stressing the significance of the cooperation in the field of biomedical engineering.

Subsequently, the AzTU delegation visited the Research Campus of Magdeburg University.

The delegation held extensive discussions on the researches conducted at the Campus, as well as the biomedical materials, the reforms to train personnel in the field of new generation medical engineering, and the short-term certification mechanism for medical engineering specialists from industry.

Vilayat Valiyev emphasized the opportunities for joint activities with the Institute of Biomedical Engineering of AzTU, noting that this area is one of the main priorities for the university.