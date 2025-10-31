Azerbaijan, TIKA explore cooperation in health sector

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

As part of its working visit to Azerbaijan, a delegation of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) led by President Abdullah Eren held a meeting at the Ministry of Health with Minister Teymur Musayev.

During the meeting, the sides engaged in productive discussions on the successful development of multifaceted cooperation between the two brotherly countries, as well as on collaboration and the implementation of joint projects in the field of healthcare.

Minister of Health Teymur Musayev emphasized that Azerbaijan–Türkiye cooperation serves as an example not only in all other areas but also in healthcare and medical science. He noted that specialists working in medical centers of the brotherly country have made exceptional contributions to training qualified professionals across all fields of medicine in Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that issues such as addressing psychological disorders among participants of the 44-day Patriotic War, reintegrating injured individuals into society, and ensuring their social rehabilitation remain constant priorities of the state. To provide proactive psychological and medical assistance to Azerbaijani veterans, professional specialists from Türkiye were invited to Azerbaijan by the Ministry of Health, where they shared their expertise with local professionals and examined and treated those in need.

Highlighting the significance of the opening of the Pharmaceutical Training Laboratory at Baku Basic Medical College No. 2, attended by TİKA’s leadership, Minister Teymur Musayev said:

“The training laboratory established to provide better education for the youth — the future of our two brotherly countries — will broaden students’ opportunities for practical training. At the same time, it will contribute to creating a modern and high-quality educational environment in the field of pharmacy.”

Abdullah Eren emphasized that the brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, built on a strong foundation, clearly reflect the unity and solidarity between the two nations. He also highlighted the close bilateral cooperation existing in the field of healthcare.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.