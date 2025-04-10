Azerbaijan, UK discuss preparations for upcoming session of Intergovernmental Commission

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, met with Fergus Auld, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the country.

“During the meeting, we exchanged views on strengthening bilateral energy cooperation, advancing interconnector projects in the field of green energy, a hydrogen strategy, and preparations for the upcoming session of the Intergovernmental Commission,” Parviz Shahbazov said on X.