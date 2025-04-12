Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs discuss normalization process in Antalya

Baku, April 12, AZERTAC

On April 12, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The two sides discussed the current status of the normalization process following the finalization of the text of the Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Both ministers affirmed their willingness to continue the dialogue.