Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $66
Baku, April 11, AZERTAC
The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude rose by $2.05, or 3.2%, reaching $66.16 on Friday.
The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while the highest was $149.66 per barrel in July 2008.
