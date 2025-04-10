Azerbaijani PM meets with Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister
Baku, April 10, AZERTAC
Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, met with Vladimir Bolea, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of Moldova, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, both sides praised the development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova.
The parties underscored the importance of the 6th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, to be held in Baku, in terms of enhancing mutually beneficial relations between the two countries.
The discussion also focused on the prospects for developing bilateral cooperation in various areas, including trade, investment, oil and gas, green energy, transport, agriculture, and humanitarian issues.
Majnun Mammadov, Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture and Co-Chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, was also present at the meeting.
