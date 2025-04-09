Azerbaijani President: Armenia is polluting Araz River

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

“The small steps can start, like exchange of visits of journalists, intellectuals, may be joint sessions on Transboundary rivers, because this is a serious concern for Azerbaijan, because Armenia is polluting the Araz River,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University.

“By the way, the Kura River needs to be addressed more properly on route to Azerbaijan. So all that can have a practical impact. And with these small steps, we can try to reduce mistrust. To build trust it will take years, but at least to reduce it. So we are ready for that,” the head of state mentioned.