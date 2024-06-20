Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts bring home 13 medals from Italian Parma

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnasts proved their mettle by winning 13 medals at the 16th International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament held in the city of Parma, Italy.

Azerbaijan recorded a haul of five gold, six silver and two bronze medals after three days of competition.

Leyla Mahammadova (U15) stood atop the podium, bagging gold medals for Azerbaijan.