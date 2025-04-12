Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss international security issues

Baku, April 12, AZERTAC

On April 12, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

The discussions focused on the political, trade, economic, and humanitarian aspects of Azerbaijan-Russia relations, as well as the regional and international security matters of mutual concern.

The ministers emphasized the importance of high-level visits and regular contacts in addressing key issues on the bilateral cooperation agenda.

They also underscored the positive impact of collaboration within regional and international organizations, as well as in trilateral and quadrilateral formats.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.