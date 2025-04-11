Azerbaijan’s Economic Council convenes its meeting

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

On April 11, Prime Minister Ali Asadov chaired another meeting of the Azerbaijan’s Economic Council.

The agenda covered several key topics, including the priority expenditure areas determined by President Ilham Aliyev for 2026-2029, the Medium-Term Budgetary Framework (MTBF) and the main directions and targets of budget policy. The discussions also covered the initial macroeconomic forecasts and the macrofiscal framework for the medium-term period, the forecast indicators of the state and consolidated budgets for 2026 and upcoming three years, the budget sustainability, and other topical issues.

The meeting heard the report by Finance Minister Sahil Babayev on the MTBF, budget forecasts for 2026 and upcoming three years. Other members of the Economic Council delivered speeches and discussed the presented issues.

In conclusion, the meeting participants made decisions on budget forecasts, considering the opinions and proposals of the Economic Council’s members.

The Ministry of Finance and other relevant bodies were given instructions to develop the budget package for the following year.