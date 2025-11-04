Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency hosts meeting with Turkish journalists

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency hosted a meeting with a group of Turkish media representatives operating in the Kars, Erzurum and Iğdır provinces, who have recently visited Garabakh and other liberated territories of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijan’s National Press, and the Victory Day.

Speaking at the meeting, attended by representatives of numerous Azerbaijani media outlets, Natig Mammadli, Deputy Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, provided the guests with detailed information about Garabakh’s widespread devastation during the occupation and the ongoing large-scale reconstruction efforts.

Natig Mammadli stated that the return of life to Karabakh marks a historic and proud event for Azerbaijan. Mammadli highlighted the rapid restoration of cities and villages, building of modern settlements, and the construction of social infrastructure in the territories liberated under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, emphasizing the importance of media coverage to inform the international community about the sustainable development of the region.

In his remarks, Supervisory Board Chairman Daghbeyi Ismayilov noted that Azerbaijan and Türkiye enjoy high-level relations not only in the media sector, but also across all areas. He emphasized that the two countries have always supported each other, adding that brotherhood and friendship lie at the foundation of this solidarity.

Turkish media representatives stated that they had visited the liberated territories, including the Garabakh region, as part of their visit to Azerbaijan, and were closely familiarized themselves with the ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts there.

Noting that they have also visited the monument commemorating the martyrs in Khojaly, Turkish journalists hailed the large-scale construction process carried out in a short time in the liberated lands. The Turkish media representatives said they will produce a series of reports and analyses to inform the public on the progress and significance of this process.

The current visit of Turkish journalists to Azerbaijan serves to further strengthen media relations between the two countries, as well as to provide international media with wide coverage of the ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories.