Bosnian Minister: Decarbonization is no longer a matter of choice

Baku, April 4, AZERTAC

“The decarbonization process is no longer a matter of choice; it is essential for us. Of course, our resources are limited, and in this regard, every step taken must be justified and supported. All of this requires significant investments in the energy sector,” said Staša Košarac, Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Relations of Bosnia and Herzegovina, as he addressed the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku.

According to him, successful energy transition projects require vast financial resources.

“Coming to renewables, we can not only find solutions to environmental issues, but also ensure the sustainability of our energy system. Ensuring energy sustainability and energy security through the implementation of the decarbonization process is our top priority,” Košarac added.