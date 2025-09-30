Diplomatic World Sweden publishes article on Baku’s contribution to the Nobel Prize

Stockholm, September 30, Nargiz Jafarli, AZERTAC

An article on Baku’s contribution to the Nobel Prize has been published on the website of Diplomatic World Sweden, a platform intended for politicians and staff of foreign embassies in Sweden.

The publication titled “Baku’s Contribution to the Nobel Prize – a Forgotten Story Worth Telling” notes that about one-third of the capital on which the Nobel Prize was founded came not only from Alfred Nobel’s dynamite but also from his family’s oil revenues in Azerbaijan.

The author reminds readers that in the 1870s, Robert Nobel came to Baku in search of timber but instead invested in the oil business. Together with his brothers, he established the company Branobel, which became one of the world’s first oil giants. By the early 20th century, half of the world’s oil was being extracted in Baku, and the Nobel company played a crucial role in the development of energy, as well as the lighting and heating of European cities. At the same time, it contributed to large-scale pollution, which gave the district the name “Black City.” Part of the income from Branobel shares later went towards financing the Nobel Prize.

It is also emphasized that during the Soviet period, this page of history was almost forgotten, and the Nobel residence – Villa Petrolea – fell into decline. Only after Azerbaijan gained independence in 1991 was the memory of this “oil” chapter of the Nobel history restored. Today, Villa Petrolea is the only Nobel museum outside Sweden and Norway.

The article mentions that writer Bengt Jangfeldt highlighted Baku’s contribution to the Nobel Prize history in his book “Immanuel Nobel and Sons.” The documentary series “The Nobel Brothers” (StoryFire) also brought the story to a wider audience. Nevertheless, the Baku chapter is often absent from official exhibitions about the Nobel Prize.

The author stresses the importance of making this contribution visible at Nobel celebrations and inviting the Baku Nobel Heritage Fund to participate in the festivities.

“This would provide a more complete and fair understanding of the origins of the prize and acknowledge that its prestige is largely linked to the history and land of Azerbaijan,” the article concludes.