Everton sign midfielder Iroegbunam from Aston Villa

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

Everton have signed midfielder Tim Iroegbunam from Aston Villa for a reported £9m, according to BBC.

England Under-20 international Iroegbunam made 15 appearances in all competitions for Villa last season and spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Championship side QPR.

"We're pleased to add Tim to our midfield options," said Everton manager Sean Dyche.

"He is a young player who is still learning and developing but clearly has a lot of the qualities we want in that area of the pitch."

Iroegbunam, 20, has signed a deal until the end of June 2027 with Everton.

"Everton is an amazing club, a big club and I'm just really happy to join and I can't wait to get started," he said.

"It was a move that I didn't want to pass by. I wanted to take the opportunity."