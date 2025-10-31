First heart transplant from deceased donor performed in Azerbaijan

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

The Ministry of Health’s Coordination Center for Organ Donation and Transplantation received notification from Sabunchu Medical Center about a patient diagnosed with brain death.

The Coordination Center promptly organized and coordinated the organ donation and transplantation process.

After confirming the brain death diagnosis, the deceased’s family consented to organ donation in a profound act of humanism. As a result, the first heart transplant from a deceased donor in the Caucasus region was successfully performed.

The heart transplant surgery was carried out with high professionalism at the Central Clinic by a specialized medical team led by Chief Physician Professor Kamran Musayev. The heart was transplanted into a resident of Tovuz district born in 2006.

“The Ministry of Health expresses gratitude to the donor’s family for their noble gesture, thanks the medical specialists who performed their duties at the highest level, and wishes them success in their future endeavors,” the statement emphasized.