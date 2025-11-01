“Glorious Victory” event held in Helsinki

Stockholm, November 1, Nargiz Jafarli, AZERTAC

The “Glorious Victory” event dedicated to Victory Day was held at the “Epicenter” center in Helsinki, Finland’s capital, organized by the Azerbaijan House, with joint initiatives from the Fund for Support to Azerbaijani Diaspora and the AzerTurk Youth Organization.

The event was attended by members of the Azerbaijani community in Finland, as well as representatives from the diplomatic missions and diasporas of friendly countries including Türkiye, Pakistan, and Sweden.

The ceremony began with the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan and a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs.

Azerbaijan House Head Ulviyya Jabbarova then spoke about the historical and spiritual significance of Victory Day for Azerbaijani people. She emphasized: “November 8 is not only a day of Victory but also a symbol of national unity and the unbreakable will of our people. Today, we celebrate not only the liberation of our lands but also the spiritual integrity of our nation. Thanks to our heroic Army and martyrs, our national pride has been restored. We bear the responsibility to pass this spirit on to future generations.”

Rashad Aghazada, First Secretary at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Sweden, stated in his address that Victory Day marks the pinnacle of the Azerbaijani people’s struggle for heroism and justice. The diplomat highlighted: “This Victory is not only a military but also a great diplomatic and spiritual achievement. The moral support of our compatriots abroad in this victory is unforgettable.”

Türkiye’s Military Attaché to Finland, Erdal Köksal, congratulated the Azerbaijani people and Army on the Victory, emphasizing that November 8 is a day of pride not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire Turkic world.

Sabah Khan, representative of the Pakistani community and the “PinFin – Pakistanis in Finland” organization, congratulated the Azerbaijani people and stressed that the friendship and brotherhood between the two countries will always remain strong: “The unity, bravery, and resilience of the Azerbaijani people serve as an example to the whole world. Pakistan will always stand by Azerbaijan.”

As part of the event, a short film titled “Victory – End of Occupation” and a presentation “Spirit of Victory” prepared by Azerbaijani youth in Finland were screened. Both videos vividly captured the heroism, dedication, and national unity displayed by the Azerbaijani people during the 44-day Patriotic War.

The ceremony continued with a rich concert program featuring performances by Honored Artists Elchin Abbasov (tar) and Togrul Asadullayev (kamancha), winner of the “7th TV” Mugham Competition Revan Gachayev, and nagara performer Ali Malikov.

Revan Gachayev’s performance, blending mugham, ashug, and pop genres, was met with special applause from the audience, fully expressing the spirit of Victory and the pride of our people.

The event also featured a solo exhibition by artist Nermina Valiyeva titled “Dedicated to Strong Spirits – Karabakh Collection.” Through works on the Karabakh theme, the artist conveyed her patriotic sentiments and deep respect for the martyrs to the audience.