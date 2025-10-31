Montenegro releases detained Azerbaijani citizen

Podgorica, October 31, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani citizen Yagub Gurbanov, who was previously detained in the Montenegrin capital Podgorica over the stabbing incident, has been released.

Darko Maraš, Yagub Gurbanov’s defense attorney, noted that on October 30, key legal decisions were adopted regarding the criminal case initiated against the Azerbaijani citizen.

According to him, Gurbanov was detained as a suspect under the article for "attempted murder" and remanded in custody for one month in connection with the incident that occurred on October 26 in Zabjelo district of Podgorica, which resulted in minor bodily injuries to a local resident. However, the evidence presented by the defense — particularly security camera footage from the building where Gurbanov lives, which confirmed he was at home during the incident and did not leave the apartment — proved Gurbanov’s innocence in the case. Thus, on October 30, the Podgorica Higher Court issued a decision to lift the detention measure imposed on Gurbanov and ordered his release.

Defense attorney Darko Marash stated that all claims by the prosecution were based solely on the victim's statement, but other evidence did not corroborate it. Gurbanov will be defended at liberty in the subsequent court proceedings.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan’s diplomatic office in Montenegro conducted a phone conversation with Gurbanov.

Nihad Budagov

Special correspondent