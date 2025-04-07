Oil prices decline in global markets
Baku, April 7, AZERTAC
Oil prices dropped in global markets.
On the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures), Brent crude fell by $1.76, settling at $63.82 per barrel. Meanwhile, Light crude on the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased by $1.74 to trade at $60.25 per barrel.
