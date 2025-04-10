Oil prices fall in global markets
Baku, April 10, AZERTAC
Oil prices declined in global markets.
On the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures), Brent crude dropped by $0.45, settling at $65.03 per barrel. Meanwhile, Light crude on the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased by $0.35, trading at $62 per barrel.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Gorus direction
- 09.04.2025 [21:13]
Moscow hosts discussions on current state of Azerbaijan-Russia relations
- 09.04.2025 [21:09]
Azerbaijani President: We support new government of Syria
- 09.04.2025 [19:07]
President: USAID is a completely corrupt structure
- 09.04.2025 [19:04]
Azerbaijani, Iranian delegations inspect Baku International Sea Trade Port
- 09.04.2025 [18:37]
Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss prospects for development of cooperation
- 09.04.2025 [18:23]
President Ilham Aliyev: We now actively work with Chinese companies
- 09.04.2025 [17:50]
Baku to host Great Silk Way International Boxing Tournament
- 09.04.2025 [17:38]
Azerbaijani, Italian military pilots hold expert meeting
- 09.04.2025 [17:29]
German FA reveal team director Voller to extend contract until EURO 2028
- 09.04.2025 [16:17]
Over 4,800 measles cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 8 children died
- 09.04.2025 [16:08]
Azerbaijan, UK explore prospects for demining cooperation
- 09.04.2025 [15:31]
Azerbaijan, Guinea explore prospects for political & economic cooperation
- 09.04.2025 [15:25]
Death toll in Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse rises to 98
- 09.04.2025 [13:56]
Azerbaijan, Latvia aim to share experience on border security
- 09.04.2025 [12:54]
Baku Slavic University, Albania`s University of New York Tirana sign MoU
- 09.04.2025 [12:25]
Delegation of Nizami Ganjavi International Center visits Kenya
- 09.04.2025 [12:01]
US taking in almost $2B per day from tariffs: Trump
- 09.04.2025 [11:48]
President of Azerbaijan: There are quite strong revanchist groups in Armenia
- 09.04.2025 [11:41]
AI outperforms physicians in telemedicine, Israeli researchers say
- 09.04.2025 [11:26]
Azerbaijan, Israel discuss cooperation in automobile and railway transport
- 09.04.2025 [11:21]
Azerbaijani President: Armenia is polluting Araz River
- 09.04.2025 [11:13]
Oil prices fall in global markets
- 09.04.2025 [11:02]
Trainings with reservists launched
- 09.04.2025 [10:59]
Mexico reports first human death from H5N1 bird flu
- 09.04.2025 [10:42]
Azerbaijani oil price declines in global markets
- 09.04.2025 [10:12]
Additional tariffs on China to go into effect on Wednesday: White House
- 09.04.2025 [10:05]
Death toll in Dominican nightclub roof collapse rises to 79
- 09.04.2025 [09:52]
Living healthier, longer: The effect of risk factors on life expectancy
- 09.04.2025 [09:16]
Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Basarkechar direction
- 09.04.2025 [08:49]
5.1-magnitude quake hits Talaud Islands, Indonesia: GFZ
- 09.04.2025 [08:47]
Nursing home fire kills 20 in north China
- 09.04.2025 [08:42]
Arsenal dominate Real Madrid with 3-0 win in Champions League
- 09.04.2025 [08:35]
Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani taekwondo team wins 6 medals on opening day
- 08.04.2025 [22:17]
Azerbaijani Deputy PM meets with Iranian Minister
- 08.04.2025 [20:42]
Will Trump tariffs hurt ‘the average American?’
- 08.04.2025 [20:21]
Strengthening ties, shaping the future: Azerbaijan-China partnership
- 08.04.2025 [20:09]
Azerbaijan`s Health Minister holds series of meetings in Astana
- 08.04.2025 [20:06]
Three contenders seek top UNESCO post
- 08.04.2025 [19:45]
Azerbaijan Army conducts live-fire tactical exercise
- 08.04.2025 [19:31]
Khankendi hosts 7th ADA University Policy Forum
- 08.04.2025 [19:13]