Our energy security must be ensured, Romanian minister says

Baku, April 4, AZERTAC

“Our energy security must be ensured, prices should be affordable and competitive,” said Minister of Energy Sebastian-Ioan Burduja, Romanian Energy Minister as he addressed the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting.

"These are our priorities. We will also need teamwork in the future. We are proud of our cooperation with Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, Bulgaria and Türkiye and we collaborate with them. Determination is crucial, because the supply of energy, its transportation takes a long time and large investments. Without these efforts, the outcome is impossible. We know that we must use our opportunities. The current situation in the world dictates this," the Romanian minister added.