PM Ali Asadov meets with Qatari Culture Minister

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

Ali Asadov, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, met with Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Culture of the State of Qatar.

During the meeting, they hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Qatar relations across all domains, particularly underscoring excellent relations in the field of culture.

The parties highlighted the importance of opening the Qatari Culture Days in Baku, noting that this event offers a great opportunity for local residents and tourists to familiarize themselves with rich cultural heritage and traditions of the Qatari people.

Moreover, the officials recalled successful hosting of the Azerbaijani Culture Days in Doha in 2024, adding that such events contribute to bringing the two countries’ peoples closer together and strengthening friendly relations.

The meeting also saw discussions on prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar in trade, investment, humanitarian, cultural, tourism, as well as other areas of mutual concern.