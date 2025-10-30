Preparation for COP30 discussed at Paris Peace Forum

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, a high-level meeting entitled “From COP29 to COP30: Advancing Global Climate Dialogue and Preparing for the 13th Global Baku Forum” was held as part of the Paris Peace Forum.

The event, moderated by former Serbian President Boris Tadić, brought together a wide array of global leaders, including heads of state, heads of international organizations, members of parliament, and experts.

The meeting aimed to discuss the outcomes of COP29, the preparatory process for COP30, global climate finance, and sustainable development challenges. Topics also included the Caspian Sea agenda, covering the legal status of the Caspian Sea and energy and environmental cooperation.

In recent years, the Center has contributed to the global climate agenda through participation in the London and Baku Climate Action Weeks, as well as high-level meetings in Beijing, Tashkent, and New York. The Paris-hosted event is also regarded as a key part of the Center’s ongoing initiatives.

The meeting also featured discussions on the 13th Global Baku Forum, scheduled to be held in March 2026, including a presentation of the Forum.

The event included remarks by Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues and COP29 President, as well as by the Presidents of COP20, COP21, COP22, COP24, and COP30, President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Brazé, French Senate Vice President Xavier Iacovelli, French Senator Nathalie Goulet, former Serbian President Boris Tadić, former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, former European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet, and other influential leaders.