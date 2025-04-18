President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijan’s Christian Community on Easter

Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Easter.

The head of state noted that there has never been a case of religious or faith-based discrimination throughout the history of Azerbaijan, and the country’s ethnocultural diversity has been preserved to this day.

“The promotion and encouragement in our society of a culture of coexistence based on mutual respect and trust, along with progressive social and moral values, is one of the key directions of our state policy.

Today, the Christian community holds a special place in our society, where an atmosphere of national and spiritual solidarity and exemplary tolerance prevails. I am pleased to note that our Christian citizens are honorably represented in the public, political, and cultural life of the country and make a valuable contribution to the development and progress of our common home — Azerbaijan,” the letter reads.

The Azerbaijani leader pointed out that Easter symbolizes renewal, rebirth, compassion, and mercy, and wished the Christian community a joyful celebration.